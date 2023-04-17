"Dube Demolition at Chinnaswamy" - Fans erupt as Shivam Dube once again punishes RCB with explosive batting

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube once again turned up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (April 17). The southpaw smashed 52 runs off just 27 balls and gave Chennai just the impetus they needed in the middle overs.

Dube was initially a part of the RCB squad before being released back into the auction pool where he was picked up by CSK. Somehow, the all-rounder always seemed to turn up while playing against his former franchise and this occasion was no different.

Fans on Twitter recognized this pattern and hailed Shivam Dube for once again bringing his best to the table against the Royal Challengers. Here are some of the reactions:

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Shivam Dube can play like Ishan Kishan and Yuvraj Singh in the same match. Only he decides what he's going to do on that particular day Shivam Dube can play like Ishan Kishan and Yuvraj Singh in the same match. Only he decides what he's going to do on that particular day 😂😂

Manya @CSKian716 - Can bat

- Can win awards for the biggest sixes

- Can be the best brand ambassador for India cements

- Can bowl

- Can donate knees to Thala



One man army. Shivam Dube. - Can bat- Can win awards for the biggest sixes- Can be the best brand ambassador for India cements- Can bowl- Can donate knees to ThalaOne man army. Shivam Dube. https://t.co/bbFokZElpO

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns This isn't the first time Shivam Dube has played against RCB players This isn't the first time Shivam Dube has played against RCB players 😭😭😭 https://t.co/7X1pNFh67O

Sivy Alt @KW_Edgbaston106 Shivam Dube whenever he faces RCB Shivam Dube whenever he faces RCB 😆 https://t.co/S6lJVabqwF

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Ex RCBIAN Shivam Dube toying with RCB bowlers in Chinnaswamy 🥵🥵🥵 Ex RCBIAN Shivam Dube toying with RCB bowlers in Chinnaswamy 🥵🥵🥵 https://t.co/NZ8IFKT4To

DIPTI MSDIAN @Diptiranjan_7 Appreciation tweet for Our Don Shivam dube!! Appreciation tweet for Our Don Shivam dube!! 💛 https://t.co/MnjivOSWiX

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire My man dube only plays cricket to earn 1L every match for the longest six. He really misses the super sixes contest. My man dube only plays cricket to earn 1L every match for the longest six. He really misses the super sixes contest.

` @kurkureter



Well played 52(27) Dube Demolition at ChinnaswamyWell played 52(27) Dube Demolition at ChinnaswamyWell played 52(27)👏👏👏 https://t.co/x3eu2Nwz86

DIPTI MSDIAN @Diptiranjan_7 Shivam dube hit that six Chinaswamy to Chepauk!! 🥵🥵 Shivam dube hit that six Chinaswamy to Chepauk!! 🥵🥵 https://t.co/FXpDnb9TQU

Utsav 💔 @utsav045 Shivam Dube loves to play against RCB Shivam Dube loves to play against RCB https://t.co/MSnAqeUU09

Shivam Dube proved to be the ideal foil to Devon Conway

Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane added 74 runs for the second wicket and the partnership threatened to make more dents in RCB's bowling attack. Wanindu Hasaranga then dismissed Rahane and the hosts would have thought of gaining some control over their innings.

However, that wasn't the case as the move to promote Shivam Dube worked wonders. Dube got going after taking a few fighters and that allowed Conway to keep on playing his shots. The duo added 80 runs for the third wicket and that gave the side's finishers a great launchpad.

Dube smashed five sixes, including a monstrous 111-meter strike and took full advantage of the batting-friendly conditions. Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with handy cameos to ensure CSK scored a mammoth 226/6 in their 20 overs.

MS Dhoni will be satisfied with the batters' efforts as they need that extra cushion of 15-20 runs while defending on such a small ground. RCB will need an explosive start to have a chance in this chase.

