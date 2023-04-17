"Dube Demolition at Chinnaswamy" - Fans erupt as Shivam Dube once again punishes RCB with explosive batting

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube once again turned up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (April 17). The southpaw smashed 52 runs off just 27 balls and gave Chennai just the impetus they needed in the middle overs.
Dube was initially a part of the RCB squad before being released back into the auction pool where he was picked up by CSK. Somehow, the all-rounder always seemed to turn up while playing against his former franchise and this occasion was no different.
Fans on Twitter recognized this pattern and hailed Shivam Dube for once again bringing his best to the table against the Royal Challengers. Here are some of the reactions:
Shivam Dube proved to be the ideal foil to Devon Conway
Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane added 74 runs for the second wicket and the partnership threatened to make more dents in RCB's bowling attack. Wanindu Hasaranga then dismissed Rahane and the hosts would have thought of gaining some control over their innings.
However, that wasn't the case as the move to promote Shivam Dube worked wonders. Dube got going after taking a few fighters and that allowed Conway to keep on playing his shots. The duo added 80 runs for the third wicket and that gave the side's finishers a great launchpad.
Dube smashed five sixes, including a monstrous 111-meter strike and took full advantage of the batting-friendly conditions. Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with handy cameos to ensure CSK scored a mammoth 226/6 in their 20 overs.
MS Dhoni will be satisfied with the batters' efforts as they need that extra cushion of 15-20 runs while defending on such a small ground. RCB will need an explosive start to have a chance in this chase.
