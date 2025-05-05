“Eat that” - Former RCB legend takes a massive dig at journalists for questioning Virat Kohli’s strike rate amid latter’s IPL 2025 heroics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend AB de Villiers has fired back at journalists who questioned star batter Virat Kohli's strike-rate amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Kohli has been in fine form for RCB with the bat this year.
"Virat is always there. He is Mr. Safety for RCB. When he is there you don't have to fear. Never fear when Virat is near. That is the story. Nothing has ever changed and what I want to tell all of you media people, I haven't forgotten. I have a brain of an elephant. To all my journalist friends out there, I love you guys. But remember when you said Virat bats too slow right. Virat is there batting at almost a 200 strike rate last night. Eat that," he said.
Virat Kohli scored 62 off 33 balls against CSK in the last game, hitting five boundaries and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 187.88.
Virat Kohli has been in magnificent form in IPL 2025
Virat Kohli is leading the scoring charts yet again this IPL season. He has been in magnificent form, playing a massive role in RCB's successful campaign so far. With 505 runs from 11 innings at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46, he is the league's leading run-scorer.
Moreover, the star batter has struck seven half-centuries in 11 games, showcasing remarkable consistency. More importantly, all seven fifties have come in a winning cause for RCB.
They have had an incredible season until this point, becoming the first team this season to reach 16 points with eight wins and just three defeats from 11 matches. With three more games to go, RCB will certainly have their eyes fixed on finishing in the top two.
