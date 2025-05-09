ECB offers to host remainder of IPL 2025 following T20 league's suspension: Reports

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has offered to host the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. The T20 league has been suspended for a week, as stated officially by the IPL on Friday, May 9.

According to a report by thecricketer.com, the ECB has contacted the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). With several England players playing for different franchises in IPL 2025 and some franchise owners having stakes in The Hundred, the connection between ECB and BCCI has only grown over the years.

"The Cricketer understands contact has been made with the BCCI, after the 10-team tournament was suspended for a week," a statement in the report read.

The suspension of a week came after the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, May 8, was called off midway.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," an official statement read.

A total of 57 matches have been played so far, excluding the game between PBKS and DC which was called off. Apart from the called-off game, 12 more league-stage matches are remaining along with four playoffs matches.

Michael Vaughan suggests to shift remainder of IPL 2025 to UK

Earlier, former England captain Michael Vaughan also suggested that the remainder of the IPL 2025 season can be shifted to the UK.

He said that they have all the venues to host the league and also highlighted that the Indian players can stay back after the completion as they are set to play England in a five-match Test series as well.

"I wonder if it’s possible to finish the IPL in the UK .. We have all the venues and the Indian players can then stay on for the Test series .. Just a thought ?," he wrote on X (Twitter).

The five-Test series between England and India is set to begin on June 20, which will also be the first series in the new World Test Championship cycle for India.

