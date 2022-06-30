ENG vs IND 2022: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India announce squads for England T20Is, ODIs

The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked the squads for the white-ball leg of the tour of England earlier today, June 30. The most notable returns are skipper Rohit Sharma and his predecessor Virat Kohli. The duo were rested from the five-match T20I series against South Africa earlier this month, which the Men in Blue won 3-2.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was named captain for the rescheduled fifth Test in Rohit's absence, also features in both the ODI and T20I squads. Rohit will captain India right through the white-ball leg. He is expected to be available for the first T20I at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on July 7.

There is a short turnaround between the Edgbaston Test, which starts on July 1, and the first T20I. Hence, the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, along with Bumrah and Kohli, will only feature in the last two games of the series.

Indian squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Virat Kohli (R) and Ravindra Jadeja will play the entire tour of England, bar the first T20I.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer were named for the first T20I alone. Umran Malik has retained his spot for the entirety of the series.

Indian squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

Hardik Pandya returns to India's ODI squad to face England

All-rounder Hardik Pandya returns to the ODI setup, having last featured in the format in Sri Lanka last year. Pandya captained the visitors to a 2-0 series victory in Ireland a couple of days ago. He is expected to share the all-rounder duties with Ravindra Jadeja against England.

Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson have been picked just for the opening T20I. Selectors have probably all but picked the T20 WC squad, for the remaining two games. India's squads for the three-match ODI and T20I series versus England are announced.Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson have been picked just for the opening T20I. Selectors have probably all but picked the T20 WC squad, for the remaining two games. #ENGvsIND India's squads for the three-match ODI and T20I series versus England are announced. Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson have been picked just for the opening T20I. Selectors have probably all but picked the T20 WC squad, for the remaining two games. #ENGvsIND https://t.co/hallqoNhCo

Punjab seamer Arshdeep Singh was another noteworthy inclusion in India's 17-member squad for the series against England. Mohammed Shami too returns to the 50-over squad, having been rested for the home series against the West Indies earlier this year.

The first of the three ODIs will be played at The Oval in London on July 12. Earlier today, Jos Buttler was announced as Eoin Morgan's successor as captain of England's white-ball squads.

Indian ODI squad to face England: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

