"Every dog has his day and that day was his" - Adam Gilchrist's shocking statement on star Indian batter ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist took a cheeky dig at young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his verbal exchange with veteran pacer Mitchell Starc during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The incident took place in the second innings of the opening Test at Perth when a well-set Jaiswal said to Starc, 'It's coming too slow'.

The young left-hander walked the walk after his words to Starc, scoring a breathtaking 161 off 297 deliveries to set up India's 295-run win. However, the Australians responded in style by winning three out of the next four Tests to seal the series 3-1.

Reacting to Jaiswal's words to Starc at Perth in a conversation with Sports Yaari, Gilchrist said (via Hindustan Times):

"I think, Jaiswal (is the next big superstar). He has shown us… he had a little period of having to learn a bit more, dig in deeper, but I sense that he handles it. It's (Starc vs Jaiswal) just good banter. Every dog has his day, and that day was his. Well and truly."

The former wicketkeeper added:

"He dominated us in that Test match in that second innings, and Starc brought it back a little bit later on. That's the beauty of the game. But that was just good, honest banter."

Despite India's series defeat, Jaiswal delivered with the bat in his first Test tour of Australia. The 23-year-old finished with 391 runs in five Tests at an average of over 43, including a century and two half-centuries.

"I didn't actually hear him say I bowled too slow" - Mitchell Starc on the Yashasvi Jaiswal incident

Mitchell Starc reflected on Yashasvi Jaiswal's 'too slow' comments after the Perth Test and said he did not hear the Indian opener's words. The duo enjoyed intense battles throughout the India-Australia series, with Starc finishing on 18 wickets in five games at an average of 28.66.

Talking about the Jaiswal incident days after it happened, Starc told Cricket.au (via Hindustan Times):

"I didn't actually hear him say I bowled too slow. I don't say too much to people these days. I may have been back in the day, but now I just sort of get on with it. Played that flick shot and I think I bowled pretty much the same ball, and he defended it. I asked where the flick shot was, and he laughed at me. We just left it at that."

Starc was recently in action when South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's. Meanwhile, Jaiswal is about to play his maiden Test series in England, starting at Leeds on Friday, June 20.

