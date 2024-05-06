"Everyone is his fan including me" - Preity Zinta replies to a fan wanting MS Dhoni to be part of Punjab Kings in IPL

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta admitted to being a fan of MS Dhoni's ball-striking abilities on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, May 6.

The Bollywood actress organized a chat session, #pzchat, and asked her followers to shoot their questions. One of the fans expressed his desire to see Dhoni donning the PBKS jersey. In response, Preity stated that she also wants the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper on her side.

Furthermore, Preity admitted that yesterday was a bittersweet moment for her, as she wanted MS Dhoni to hit some sixes and PBKS to win the game. However, the 42-year-old was dismissed on a golden duck and CSK went on to secure a 28-run victory in Dharamsala.

Here's what Preity Zinta tweeted:

"Everyone wants him and everyone is his fan including me. Yesterday was bittersweet. I wanted us to win and him to hit some big sixes but we lost and he got out. The only bright spot was our bowlers did so well in restricting them but eventually it was not enough."

MS Dhoni's CSK solidify their IPL 2024 playoffs qualification

The Chennai Super Kings managed to secure their sixth victory in their 11th appearance in IPL 2024 against the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday. They batted first and lost Ajinkya Rahane (9) early. But, the in-form pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and Daryl Mitchell (30) steered the team, scoring at a comfortable rate.

Although MS Dhoni was dismissed for a duck, Ravindra Jadeja (43) was impressive and helped Chennai to post 167. Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar scalped three wickets apiece for the home team.

Thereafter, Tushar Deshpande inflicted early blows to PBKS by dismissing Jonny Bairstow (7) and Rilee Rossouw (0). Although Prabhsimran Singh (30) and Shashank Singh (27) resurrected the team's innings, the PBKS batting unit couldn't handle the CSK bowling prowess and could only manage 139/9.

Ravindra Jadeja was the finest bowler for Chennai with figures of 3/20, while Deshpande and Simarjeet Singh picked two wickets each.

With this victory, CSK climbed to the third spot and needs to win two out of the three remaining league matches to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

