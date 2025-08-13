Fan who breached security to meet MS Dhoni during IPL 2024 passes away: Reports

A die-hard MS Dhoni supporter, Jay Jani, has reportedly passed away after a tragic tractor accident. The fan breached security at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to meet Dhoni.He ran into the field and touched the star wicketkeeper-batter's feet. According to the news channel Gujarat First, Jani was headed to his farm in a tractor. However, the vehicle overturned because of an imbalance.Jani hailed from Rabarika village, Bhavnagar, Gujarat. His Instagram handle has close to 18 thousand followers. He also ran a YouTube channel, 'Dhoni Ashiq Official', which has garnered over 13 thousand subscribers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, MS Dhoni was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The new retention rules allowed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to retain the seasoned campaigner as an uncapped player at ₹4 crore.Dhoni returned as the CSK captain after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out after five matches due to an elbow injury. The five-time champions endured a disappointing campaign, bagging their first-ever wooden spoon.With four wins out of 14 fixtures, CSK finished at the bottom of the points table. Dhoni scored 196 runs across 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17.&quot;Who will take care of my knee pain?&quot;- MS Dhoni's hilarious response to a fan over his IPL futureMS Dhoni has yet to make an official announcement regarding his IPL future. The 44-year-old recently revealed that he will take a call in December after thinking for a couple of months.Here's what the CSK star said at a recent event:&quot;I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I'll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision.&quot;After the comments, a fan present at the event urged Dhoni to play in IPL 2026 by shouting:&quot;You have to play, sir&quot; Dhoni hilariously replied to the fan's request by saying:&quot;Who will take care of my knee pain?&quot;MS Dhoni has played 278 IPL matches, the most by any cricketer in the league's history. He has amassed 5,439 runs and has 201 dismissals to his name.