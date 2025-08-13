Fan who breached security to meet MS Dhoni during IPL 2024 passes away: Reports

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Aug 13, 2025 18:11 IST
Jay Jani reportedly lost his life due to a tractor accident. (Pic: Instagram/prab7at).
Jay Jani reportedly lost his life due to a tractor accident. (Pic: Instagram/prab7at).

A die-hard MS Dhoni supporter, Jay Jani, has reportedly passed away after a tragic tractor accident. The fan breached security at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to meet Dhoni.

Ad

He ran into the field and touched the star wicketkeeper-batter's feet. According to the news channel Gujarat First, Jani was headed to his farm in a tractor. However, the vehicle overturned because of an imbalance.

Jani hailed from Rabarika village, Bhavnagar, Gujarat. His Instagram handle has close to 18 thousand followers. He also ran a YouTube channel, 'Dhoni Ashiq Official', which has garnered over 13 thousand subscribers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The new retention rules allowed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to retain the seasoned campaigner as an uncapped player at ₹4 crore.

Dhoni returned as the CSK captain after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out after five matches due to an elbow injury. The five-time champions endured a disappointing campaign, bagging their first-ever wooden spoon.

With four wins out of 14 fixtures, CSK finished at the bottom of the points table. Dhoni scored 196 runs across 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17.

Ad

"Who will take care of my knee pain?"- MS Dhoni's hilarious response to a fan over his IPL future

MS Dhoni has yet to make an official announcement regarding his IPL future. The 44-year-old recently revealed that he will take a call in December after thinking for a couple of months.

Ad

Here's what the CSK star said at a recent event:

"I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I'll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision."

After the comments, a fan present at the event urged Dhoni to play in IPL 2026 by shouting:

Ad
"You have to play, sir"

Dhoni hilariously replied to the fan's request by saying:

"Who will take care of my knee pain?"

MS Dhoni has played 278 IPL matches, the most by any cricketer in the league's history. He has amassed 5,439 runs and has 201 dismissals to his name.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications