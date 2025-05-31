Fan displays Virat Kohli's jersey during graduation day at Northeastern University [Watch]

A student paid tribute to star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli after his retirement from Test cricket. Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format earlier this month. A video surfaced on social media where the fan displayed Virat Kohli's T20I jersey during his graduation day.

Helinkumar Vasantbhai Chaudhari, the student from Northeastern University (Master of Professional Studies Informatics), walked up to the stage when his name was called. He had the jersey in his hand and held it towards everyone in a way where Kohli's name and jersey number could be seen.

The others present erupted in joy, and a loud cheer could be heard as soon as he displayed the jersey. Watch the video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Virat Kohli played 123 Tests and notched up 9230 runs with 31 hundreds and 30 half-centuries. The veteran had also announced his retirement from T20Is after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. He will now be seen playing only ODIs in international cricket.

Virat Kohli looking to finally win the IPL with RCB

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has a golden opportunity to finally win the IPL, which is one trophy that has eluded him and his side Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He has been a part of RCB from the first IPL edition in 2008. The team had previously reached three finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Unfortunately, they failed to win the title on all three occasions.

This time around, they have once again made the final in the ongoing 2025 edition. RCB will face either Mumbai Indians (MI) or Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final on Tuesday, June 3.

Kohli has also been in excellent form with the bat, having played a major role in his team qualifying for the playoffs and eventually the final as well. The right-hander has scored 614 runs from 14 matches at an average of 55.81 and a strike-rate of 146.53.

He has also notched up eight half-centuries with all of them coming in a winning cause. It now remains to be seen whether they can cross the final hurdle this time around and win their maiden IPL trophy.

