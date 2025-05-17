Fan performs special gesture during graduation for Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement; video goes viral [Watch]

A fan performed a special gesture during his graduation as a tribute to Rohit Sharma's Test retirement. The star cricketer recently announced his retirement from Test cricket.
On his graduation day, the fan held Rohit Sharma's 2024 T20 World Cup jersey, which has his name and number on the back. While walking to the stage, the fan held the jersey and showcased it to everyone, pointing the side with the name and number towards the them, at his University in Saint Louis, Spain.
The video of his special gesture during his graduation day is going viral on social media. Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -
Rohit Sharma scored 4301 runs from 67 Tests for India at an average of 40.57 with 12 hundreds and 18 half-centuries. His Test retirement comes just before India's tour of England in June, where they are set to play a five-match Test series.
Rohit Sharma will continue to play ODIs for India
Rohit Sharma is currently playing the IPL 2025 season for the Mumbai Indians (MI). He has been in decent form, scoring 300 runs from 11 innings at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 152.28 with three half-centuries.
The star batter has announced his retirement from T20Is after leading India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup. As he has now announced retirement from Tests as well, he will feature in only one format for India in international cricket - ODIs.
Rohit has played 273 ODIs for India so far and has amassed 11168 at an average of 48.76 and a strike-rate of 92.80. The right-ander has notched up 32 hundreds and 58 fifties in the format. He recently led India to victory at the 2025 Champions Trophy as well.
With the next ODI World Cup coming in 2027, it will be interesting to see if Rohit can continue till the marquee ICC event and lead India to another title. He will be in action at present for Mumbai Indians as the IPL 2025 reason resumes once again after it was suspended temporarily for a week.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS