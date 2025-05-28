Fans mock Digvesh Rathi’s celebration outside Ekana Stadium after LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi was mocked by fans outside the Ekana Stadium after the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The two teams played the final league match of the season on Tuesday, May 27.
Digvesh Rathi brought out his iconic and controversial 'notebook' celebration after he had dismissed RCB skipper Jitesh Sharma on the first ball off the 17th over. However, it turned out to be a no-ball as Jitesh survived and won the game for his side as well.
He was batting on 49 at the time and ended unbeaten on 85 off 33 balls as RCB chased down a mammoth target of 228 in just 18.4 overs to seal their spot in the top two.
Fans outside the Ekana Stadium mocked the LSG spinner's celebration by making the same 'notebook' gesture while chanting 'RCB RCB'. Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:
Digvesh Rathi was fined multiple times for the celebration throughout the IPL 2025 season and was also handed a one-match ban for violating the code of conduct multiple times.
Digvesh Rathi impressed in debut IPL season with LSG
Digvesh Rathi finished the season wicketless in the final game as he returned with figures of 0/36 from his four overs against RCB. However, the 25-year-old has undoubtedly been among the most impressive youngsters and finds of the season.
Playing in his very first IPL edition, he was acquired by LSG for ₹30 lakh during the mega-auction ahead of the start of the tournament. Not only has he been bold with his celebrations and character shown on the field, but he has also delivered, showing his skills with the ball.
Digvesh ended as the highest wicket-taker for LSG in his very first season in the league. The spinner bagged 14 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 30.64, an economy rate of 8.25 and a strike rate of 22.2.
He has shown courage and has bowled with a brave heart throughout the season, displaying his strengths as a young spinner under pressure in the shortest format against some of the best batters across the globe.
