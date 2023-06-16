"Go for the cup" - Fans react as Texas Super Kings appoint Faf du Plessis as captain for inaugural MLC

Texas Super Kings has appointed former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis as their captain for the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC 2023).

The franchise confirmed the development with a welcome tweet where Faf can be heard saying:

“Whistles for Texas.”

Faf played for CSK from 2011 to 2015, and from 2018 to 2021. He has lifted two trophies with the franchise. The 38-year-old led Super Kings’ Johannesburg (Joburg Super Kings) franchise to the semi-final of the inaugural SA20 last year.

The Proteas batter led from the front for his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023. He amassed 730 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 153.68. He was the highest run-getter after the conclusion of the group stage in the T20 league.

Fans on Twitter expressed their delight at another reunion of Faf du Plessis’ with the Super Kings. One tweeted

"Welcome home again, legend. Go for the cup!"

Texas Super Kings squad:

International players: Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, David Miller, Daniel Sams, Gerald Coetzee, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu.

Draft players: Rusty Theron, Calvin Savage, Lahiru Milantha, Milind Kumar, Sami Aslam, Cameron Stevenson, Zia Shahzad, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Cody Chetty.

The squad size can be a maximum of 19 players with nine overseas players. Only six overseas players are allowed in the playing XI.

Stephen Fleming will serve as the head coach. Albie Morkel and Eric Simmons are named assistant coaches.

Faf du Plessis’ Texas Super Kings to face LA Knight Riders in MLC 2023 opener

Faf du Plessis’ Texas Super Kings will play against Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2023 opener at home on Thursday, July 13.

MI New York, Seattle Orcas, Washington Freedom, and San Francisco Unicorns are the other four teams in the T20 tournament.

Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas will host the tournament's first week. The action will then shift to Church Street Park in Morrisville.

The playoffs will be played in Dallas, Texas from July 27 to 28. MLC 2023 final is slated to take place on July 30.

