Fans roll out ‘Anti Nazar’ car for Virat Kohli & Co. ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final [Watch]

A special 'Anti Nazar' car was spotted on the Bengaluru streets ahead of the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The summit clash is set to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3.
On the day of the ultimate showdown, fans rolled out a car with green chillies and lemons hanging all over it. The practice of using 'Nimbu Mirchi' for protection against 'nazar' (the evil eye) is a traditional Hindu belief.
As per Hindu mythology, lemons and green chillies are placed outside shops and homes as protection from Alakshmi, the goddess of misfortune. Here's a clip of the 'Anti Nazar' car being driven around in Bengaluru prior to the IPL 2025 final:
RCB and PBKS are among the three teams yet to win the IPL trophy despite featuring in the tournament since the inaugural edition of 2008. The Bengaluru-based side are set to play in their fourth final, while it will be the second appearance in a final for Punjab.
"I will be there watching you" - AB de Villiers shares special message for Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star wants his close friend Virat Kohli to lift the IPL trophy, a piece of silverware that has eluded the star batter for 18 years.
He urged Kohli to have a smile on his face and enjoy the final. Here's what De Villiers said in a video posted by Star Sports on X:
"My message to Virat is to go out and enjoy and have fun out there. Put a smile on your face. I will be there watching you. Bring that trophy home. Enjoy every minute of it."
Virat Kohli has been in wonderful form with the bat this season. He is RCB's leading run-getter in IPL 2025, aggregating 614 runs across 14 innings at a strike rate of 146.53. The 36-year-old has eight half-centuries to his name in the ongoing edition.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS