“For coaching, Dhoni doesn’t have patience” - Former India cricketer’s huge claim after CSK’s disappointing IPL 2025

Former Indian pacer Atul Wassan dismissed the possibility of MS Dhoni coaching a side in the future amid the ongoing IPL 2025. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper endured a disappointing IPL campaign with the bat and as captain, with the side finishing at the bottom of the table.

Ad

The Men in Yellow won only four out of 10 matches, with Dhoni captaining them in the final nine outings. At 43, questions have been asked about Dhoni's future as a player, and he remained uncertain when quizzed about the same after CSK's final game against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Talking about Dhoni possibly turning into a coach after his playing career, Wassan said on the Bails and Banter show on OTTPlay (via Hindustan Times):

Ad

Trending

"I think he is fit for a mentor, but for coaching, Dhoni does not have patience. Because you know if he becomes a coach, then his lifestyle will keep looping the same way, like touring with the team and all that. Why would he want all that?"

He continued:

"No, coaching is for people who are control-fixed, like Gautam Gambhir, because he needs importance but mentoring is like 'come, have a sit, let's eat together,' and some players actually approach you. So you don't have to be the mentor, but there is mentoring going on around the whole universe of cricket. People who are close to you will approach you and take advice, whether you are a mentor or not."

Ad

Dhoni finished the IPL 2025 season with mediocre returns of 196 runs at an average of under 25 and a strike rate of 135.17. The 43-year-old also occasionally struggled behind the stumps with the gloves, missing several catching opportunities.

"I have four-five months to decide" - MS Dhoni on his future

Expand Tweet

Ad

MS Dhoni revealed that he remains undecided about returning to play the IPL next season at the end of CSK's dismal 2025 campaign. The five-time champions missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in league history.

Talking about his future after CSK's league stage finale, Dhoni said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"It depends. Again, I would say the same thing: I have four-five months to decide, there's no hurry to decide what needs to be done. I will go back to Ranchi - haven't been home for a long time - enjoy a few bike rides, [take a] couple of months and then decide. I'm not saying I'm done, I'm not saying I'm coming back."

Dhoni was one of CSK's retained players ahead of the 2025 auction for ₹4 crore under the 'Uncapped Player' rule.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More