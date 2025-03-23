"For Rohit Sharma IPL = Indian practice league"- Top 10 funny memes as MI score 155/9 in 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are currently squaring off in the third match of IPL 2025 tonight (March 23) at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Home team captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest.

MI got off to a poor start as Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Rohit Sharma for a four-ball duck in the very first over. Ryan Rickelton (13) and Will Jacks (11) also departed soon, leaving Mumbai Indians in a spot of bother at 36/3 after 4.4 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (29) and Tilak Varma (31) then stabilized things with a 51-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad dismissed both of them in the second half of the innings before they could convert their starts into big ones. The dismissals of the two set batters triggered another collapse as MI reduced to 128/8 from 87/3. Deepak Chahar played a vital cameo of 28* (15) in the end to take his side to a respectable total of 155/9. Noor Ahmad stole the show by picking up four wickets, while Khaleel Ahmed scalped three wickets for CSK in the bowling department.

Fans enjoyed the intriguing action between bat and ball during the first innings of the third match of IPL 2025. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One of the memes read:

"For Rohit Sharma IPL = Indian practice league"

"I feel this should be chased down"- CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed after 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

During the mid-innings break, Chennai pacer Khaleel Ahmed revealed that bowling with the new ball in the powerplay is his strength. He added that he was satisfied with doing the job for his team. Khaleel said (via Cricbuzz):

"I felt good (bowling in the powerplay) because I like to swing the ball and that's my strength. If I bowl three overs I think I get it on the basis of my strengths. At the start I was looking for swing, but it wasn't doing much. Then in the middle overs Noor, Jaddu, Ashwin did well. I feel this (total) should be chased down."

