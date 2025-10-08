Former LSG star picks between Virat Kohli & Babar Azam for the batter he'd bowl an over to

Former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star Naveen-Ul-Haq chose between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam for the batter he would bowl an over to. The Afghanistan pacer picked Kohli.
When asked if he could contain Kohli, the former LSG star reckoned that he could do so. He added that it would be a good battle as well.
"Virat. Yeah, I think so. That's why I chose him. It will be a good battle though," he said during the 'Rapid Fire' segment on The Majlis Show.
In ODIs, Kohli has scored three runs off 10 balls against Naveen without being dismissed. The LSG star got the better of him once in T20Is. However, Kohli has scored 19 runs off 12 balls against him with two fours and a six at a strike-rate of 158.3. In the IPL, Kohli has made 12 runs off six balls against Naveen with a four and a six.
The Afghanistan quick was also asked what film character would best fit Kohli. He stated that the veteran Indian batter could do the popular Bollywood film 'Don'.
"He should be a hero in a movie. He can't do a villain's role. I guess he can do the Don movie character given his personality."
Naveen was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2025 and is still recovering from a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will return to action in international cricket during India's three-match ODI series against Australia Down Under in October.
Former LSG quick picks ex Indian opener as one player he would like to play with in the same team
Further, the former LSG quick also picked veteran and ex Indian opener Virender Sehwag as the one player whom he would want to play with on the same team. Naveen-Ul-Haq revealed that he loved watching Sehwag's batting.
"Virender Sehwag. I used to love his batting the way he batted. Whatever stories about him I have heard, he was chill," he said.
Sehwag played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs, and 19 T20Is for India. He scored 8586 Test runs at an average of 49.34 with 23 hundreds and 32 fifties. In ODIs, he piled on 8273 runs at an average of 35.05 with 15 tons and 38 half-centuries. The right-hander made 394 runs in T20Is with a strike-rate of 145.38.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS