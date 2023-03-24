"From dreaming together to living the dream" - Hardik Pandya shares a heartwarming note on brother Krunal's birthday

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a heartfelt post about his brother Krunal Pandya, who is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Friday, March 24.

Coming from a humble background, the Pandya brothers made it big in cricket. After impressing in the Mumbai Indians (MI) colors in the Indian Premier League (IPL), they went on to represent Team India at the highest level.

In a Twitter post, Hardik highlighted how they have lived life together and experienced all the highs and lows standing beside each other.

"From dreaming together to living the dream," the Team India vice-captain wrote. "Bhai, I wouldn’t have anyone else by my side on this journey called life. We’ve laughed, cried, celebrated, danced and gone through our ups and downs knowing that anything and everything is possible as long as we have each other."

Hardik also wished Krunal luck and love on his auspicious day and promised to stand by each other in the coming days.

"Love you bhai and I hope you have the best day and year ahead. I’ll try to be the HP papa to your son just like you’ve been the best to mine. Happy birthday my love @krunalpandya24," he added.

Hardik was last seen in action during the three-match home ODI series against Australia. He led the side in the first game in the absence of Rohit Sharma in Mumbai, which the Men in Blue won convincingly.

However, they lost the remaining two games to concede an ODI series at home for the first time since 2019.

The ace all-rounder scored 66 runs in three games, with the highest score of 40, and also picked up four wickets.

Hardik Pandya to lead Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023

Hardik Pandya will next be seen in action in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which gets underway on March 31.

He will lead defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), who won the trophy in their debut season last year.

The Titans will begin their campaign against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the first day at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

