"Good on the ICC to have the World Test Championship around" - Dinesh Karthik on India's advancement to the WTC final

Dinesh Karthik believes that the introduction of the World Test Championship (WTC) has benefited the longest format significantly, with teams battling it out to make it to the final.

He reckoned how both India and Sri Lanka were competing for a spot in the summit clash, whilst competing against different opposition in their respective series.

While the Lankan Lions failed to make it to the final following their heartbreaking two-wicket loss to New Zealand on Monday, Karthik lauded the side for giving the Kiwis a tough fight.

Here's what Dinesh Karthik said during a discussion on Cricbuzz about the thrilling Test series opener between Sri Lanka and New Zealand:

"It was a terrific Test match. It was really nice to see Sri Lanka give the fight back. This is what context gives, there's a World Test Championship final, hence two teams fighting for a place. One team playing in India, the other playing in New Zealand, with a minute chance, but they made the most of it. That's good on the ICC to have the World Test Championship around."

It is worth noting that Sri Lanka's loss to New Zealand in a cliffhanger contest meant that India finished second in the WTC points table and qualified for the final.

"From an Indian dressing room point of view, they felt it could be tough" - Dinesh Karthik on Rohit Sharma and Co. reaching the WTC 2023 final

Dinesh Karthik further stated that India had the imposing task of winning five out of their six remaining Test matches after last year's T20 World Cup to make it to the WTC final.

He noted that Rohit Sharma and Co. had a steep chance, given that they had to play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, who are tough to beat at home, and then take on Australia in four matches.

"From an Indian dressing room point of view, they felt it could be tough because, after the World Cup, they have six Test matches to play," Karthik said. "Two in Bangladesh and four against Australia, and you have to win five of those to qualify.

"So when you are sitting out there, thinking you've got to win five of the six, that's a big result. Bangladesh are very strong at home and pushed India in the second Test match."

It is worth mentioning that India completed an impressive 2-0 win against Bangladesh and backed it up by registering a 2-1 win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home against Australia.

India and Australia will lock horns in the WTC 2023 final at the Oval in London, starting on June 7.

