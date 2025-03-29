Grok predicts how many runs Rohit Sharma will score in today's GT vs MI IPL 2025 match

Senior Mumbai Indians (MI) batter and former captain Rohit Sharma made a disappointing start to his IPL 2025 campaign. He was out for a four-ball duck as MI succumbed to a four-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The right-handed batter flicked a length ball from left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed straight to the fielder at midwicket.

Mumbai will hope for much better returns from their veteran batter when they face Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. We asked Grok to make a prediction on how many runs the Hitman would score in the match against GT. Take into consideration various factors like form, pitch conditions and opposition, the AI stated:

"A reasonable estimate, balancing his potential and current form, might place him in the range of 20-40 runs."

The AI chatbot opined that bowlers like leg spinner Rashid Khan might pose a challenge to Rohit given his current form. It, however, also stated that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known as a batting-friendly pitches and hence Rohit could enjoy the surface if he gets going.

The 37-year-old old has a middling record against GT in the IPL. In five innings, he has scored 125 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 138.88. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, he has scored 142 runs in six IPL innings at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 137.86.

Rohit Sharma on the verge of hitting 600 fours in the IPL

Rohit will go into the match against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad needing only one four to complete 600 fours in the IPL. In 258 matches in the T20 league, the MI batter has struck 599 fours and 280 sixes. Rohit has 6,628 runs to his name at an average of 29.58 and a strike rate of 131.03, with the aid of two hundreds and 43 half-centuries.

The former MI skipper is at No. 4 on the list of batters with most fours in the IPL. Shikhar Dhawan (768) is on the top of the list, followed by Virat Kohli (711) and David Warner (663). Apart from the trio and Rohit, Suresh Raina (506) is the only batter with 500-plus fours in the IPL.

