GT Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans remaining match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

Champions of IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans, will be back in action starting May 18, when they face Delhi Capitals in Delhi. GT will be playing three games post the league's resumption, with their campaign ending on May 25.
GT last played a league game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhedein Mumbai, where, after a couple of rain interruptions, they won by three wickets and registered their first win at the venue since their inception. GT has 16 points and are atop the points table with eight wins and a net run rate of +0.793.
Following the league's short break, the Ahmedabad-based franchise became the first team to resume training, as per reports. They face Delhi Capitals on May 18 at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium, followed by games against Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi International Stadium on May 22 and 25, respectively.
Schedule for Gujarat Titans
May 18: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 p.m. IST at Arun Jaitley International Stadium, Delhi
May 22: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 p.m. IST at Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad
May 25: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 3:30 p.m. IST at Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans aim for a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2023
Gujarat Titans missed out on a playoff berth last year, finishing eighth in the points table. Following the mega auction and up until the league was suspended, GT spent most of their time in the top half of the table, switching between the top three spots.
GT have three batters in the Orange Cap race, with Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler leading the charts, with over 500 runs. Their strike bowler, Prasidh Krishna, leads the charts for the most wickets (20), so GT will look to put in a hard push to make the playoffs and possibly win their second title.
