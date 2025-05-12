  • home icon
GT Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans remaining match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified May 12, 2025 23:35 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

Champions of IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans, will be back in action starting May 18, when they face Delhi Capitals in Delhi. GT will be playing three games post the league's resumption, with their campaign ending on May 25.

GT last played a league game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhedein Mumbai, where, after a couple of rain interruptions, they won by three wickets and registered their first win at the venue since their inception. GT has 16 points and are atop the points table with eight wins and a net run rate of +0.793.

Following the league's short break, the Ahmedabad-based franchise became the first team to resume training, as per reports. They face Delhi Capitals on May 18 at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium, followed by games against Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi International Stadium on May 22 and 25, respectively.

Schedule for Gujarat Titans

May 18: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 p.m. IST at Arun Jaitley International Stadium, Delhi

May 22: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 p.m. IST at Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad

May 25: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 3:30 p.m. IST at Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans aim for a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2023

Gujarat Titans missed out on a playoff berth last year, finishing eighth in the points table. Following the mega auction and up until the league was suspended, GT spent most of their time in the top half of the table, switching between the top three spots.

GT have three batters in the Orange Cap race, with Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler leading the charts, with over 500 runs. Their strike bowler, Prasidh Krishna, leads the charts for the most wickets (20), so GT will look to put in a hard push to make the playoffs and possibly win their second title.

Lavil Saldanha

Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.

An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.

Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.

In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25.

Edited by Bhargav
