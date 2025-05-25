GT vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 67 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. The GT vs CSK clash will be the day match of the last double-header of IPL 2025.

Gujarat have 18 points from 13 matches and have qualified for the playoffs. They suffered a setback against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), losing the contest by 33 runs. Bowling first, GT conceded 235-2 and then found things tough in the chase. However, Shubman Gill and co. can confirm their place in the top two with a win over CSK on Sunday.

For Chennai, it will be about ending a highly disappointing campaign on a positive note. They have only managed three wins in 13 matches. In their previous clash, they went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets. Batting first, CSK scored 187-8, a total which RR chased down with ease with 17.1 overs.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat and Chennai have met seven times in the IPL, with GT having a 4-3 lead in the head-to-head battle. The teams will be clashing for the first time in IPL 2025.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 4

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Gujarat and Chennai have met three times in Ahmedabad, with GT having won two matches and CSK one. Gujarat beat Chennai by 35 runs when the teams met at the venue last season.

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings matches

CSK have won three of the last five matches played against GT in the IPL. The teams clashed twice last season, with both sides winning one match each.

Here's a summary of the last five Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings games.

GT (231/3) beat CSK (196/8) by 35 runs, May 10, 2024

CSK (206/6) beat GT (143/8) by 63 runs, March 26, 2024

CSK (171/5 in 15 ov) beat GT (214/4 in 20 ov) by 5 wkts [DLS method], May 29, 2023

CSK (172/7) beat GT (157) by 15 runs, May 23, 2023

GT (182/5) beat CSK (178/7) by 5 wickets, March 31, 2023

