GT vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 19, 2025 04:00 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Delhi Capitals are on top of the IPL 2025 points table. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 35 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19. GT are third in the points table, with eight points from six matches. On the other hand, DC are table-toppers, with five wins from six matches.

Gujarat's impressive four-match winning streak in IPL 2025 came to an end when they went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in their previous match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Sent into bat, GT put up 180-6 on the board in their 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill hit fifties, but the rest failed. Prasidh Krishna (2-26) impressed with the ball, but LSG won in 19.3 overs.

Delhi registered their fifth win in the T20 league when they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a Super Over at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, DC put up 188-5, with four batters scoring in excess of 30. Mitchell Starc then produced a masterclass with the ball to take the match in the Super Over and eventually won it for them as RR crumbled under pressure.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat and Delhi have met five times in the IPL, with DC having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head numbers. The two sides clashed twice last year and Delhi won both the matches.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Gujarat and Delhi have met twice in the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. DC have a 2-0 lead over GT at the venue.

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals matches

Gujarat and Delhi have clashed five times in the IPL, with DC having a 3-2 lead. GT won the first two matches played between the two sides in the IPL, while Delhi have won the last three games.

Here's a summary of the five Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans games:

  • DC (224/4) beat GT (220/8) by 4 runs, April 24, 2024
  • DC (92/4) beat GT (89) by 6 wickets, April 17, 2024
  • DC (130/8) beat GT (125/6) by 5 runs, May 2, 2023
  • GT (163/4) beat DC (162/8) by 6 wickets, April 4, 2023
  • GT (171/6) beat DC (157/9) by 14 runs, April 2, 2022
Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
