GT vs KKR: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In an incredible finish, Rinku Singh (48* off 21) clobbered Gujarat Titans (GT) left-arm seamer Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in the 20th over to lift KKR to an unbelievable win.

Chasing 205, KKR needed 29 runs to win off the last over. Umesh Yadav took a single off the first ball and Rinku slammed the next five balls for maximums. The first two balls were full tosses that were slapped over wide long off and deep backward square leg, respectively. The next delivery was a high full toss and was slammed over long off.

The fourth six came off a rank half-tracker outside off stump, which was pumped over long on. The last delivery was a short ball outside off and Rinku managed to club it over long on for another maximum. As Rinku and KKR celebrated a sensational come-from-behind win, Dayal cut a sorry figure, trying to make sense of what had hit him.

Earlier, chasing a big score, Kolkata lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 15 and N Jagadeesan for 6. ‘Impact Player’ Venkatesh Iyer (83 off 40) and skipper Nitish Rana (45 off 29) added 100 for the third wicket to bring the KKR innings back on track. Iyer slammed eight fours and five sixes in a wonderful display, while Rana played a defiant knock, hitting four fours and three sixes.

The brilliant stand ended when Rana chipped Alzarri Joseph to mid-off. Iyer carried on attacking before he too fell to Joseph, holing out to long on. GT skipper Rashid Khan then claimed a hat-trick to put his team in command.

He had Andre Russell (1) caught behind, while Sunil Narine (0) perished to a heave. Last-match hero Shardul Thakur was then trapped leg before with a googly.

Vijay Shankar blitz lifts GT past 200

Batting first after winning the toss, Gujarat lost Wriddhiman Saha for 17. Shubman Gill looked good again. He reached 39 with ease before holing out to long on off Sunil Narine. Abhinav Manohar cracked Umesh for three consecutive fours before being cleaned up by a googly from Suyash Sharma for 14.

Sai Sudharsan carried on from where he left off in the last game and completed another fluent half-century. His fine knock ended on 53 off 38 balls when he tried to take on Narine, but was caught at long off. Following Sudharsan’s departure, Vijay Shankar was absolutely brutal at the death.

The right-handed batter launched Lockie Ferguson for two fours and two sixes in the penultimate over. He then whacked Thakur for three consecutive sixes in the last over to finish on 63 off only 24 balls.

GT vs KKR: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Iyer proved his worth as an Impact Player for KKR, hammering a superb 80 in quick time. Rinku was outstanding at the death with his big-hitting. With the ball, Narine stood out with 3/33.

For GT, Sudharsan and Shankar scored fine fifties, while skipper Rashid claimed a hat-trick.

Rinku was named Player of the Match for his spectacular knock that stunned GT.

