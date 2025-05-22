GT vs LSG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 64 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. GT are the current table-toppers and have already qualified for the playoff, with 18 points from 12 matches. LSG are in seventh place, with 10 points from 12 games. They have, however, been eliminated from the playoffs race.
While Gujarat have already qualified for the playoffs, they would be keen to confirm a berth in the top two. In their previous match, they thumped Delhi Capitals (DC) by 10 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Bowling first, GT held DC to 199-3 and then chased down the target in 19 overs as Sai Sudharsan (108* off 61) and skipper Shubman Gill (93* off 53) added an unbroken 205.
Lucknow's losing streak in IPL 2025 extended to four matches following their six-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous clash. Batting first, LSG posted 205-7 as their openers starred again, while skipper Rishabh Pant registered another failure. In the chase, SRH got home in 18.2 overs as none of the bowlers barring Digvesh Rathi could make an impact.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL
Gujarat and Lucknow have met six times in the IPL, with GT having a 4-2 lead in the head-to-head battle. When the teams met in the first half in Lucknow, LSG beat Gujarat by six wickets.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.
Matches Played - 6
Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 4
Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 2
Matches with No Result - 0
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record at Ahmedabad
Gujarat and Lucknow have clashed only once in the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT won the match by 56 runs in May 2023.
Matches Played - 1
Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1
Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0
Matches with No Result - 0
Last five Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants matches
Gujarat have won three of the last five matches against Lucknow in the IPL. However, LSG have won the two most recent clashes. They beat GT by 33 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium last year as well.
Here's a summary of the last five Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants games.
- LSG (186/4) beat GT (180/6) by 6 wickets, April 12, 2025
- LSG (163/5) beat GT (130) by 33 runs, April 7, 2024
- GT (222/7) beat LSG (171/7) by 56 runs, May 7, 2023
- GT (135/6) beat LSG (128/7) by 7 runs, April 22, 2023
- GT (144/4) beat LSG (82) by 62 runs, May 10, 2022
