GT vs MI, Eliminator: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30. The winner of this clash will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1.

GT had a great chance to finish in the top two at the end of the league stage, but have only themselves to blame. They went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 33 runs in Ahmedabad and were then hammered by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 83 runs in another home game. Shubman Gill and co. cannot afford another lackluster show as it could knock them out of the tournament.

MI also had a chance of finishing in the top two. They needed to beat PBKS in their last league match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Instead, they came up with a poor effort to lose the game by seven wickets. Just like GT, Mumbai too will have to put the disappointment behind them and come out all guns blazing in the Eliminator.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat and Mumbai have met seven times in the IPL, with GT having an impressive 5-2 lead over MI in the head-to-head battle. The teams clashed twice in the league stage, with Gujarat emerging victorious on both occasions.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 5

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in Mullanpur

Gujarat and Mumbai will be meeting in the IPL in Mullanpur for the first time. Both teams would be look to clinch a win and stay alive in the tournament.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - NA

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - NA

Matches with No Result - NA

Last five Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians matches

Gujarat have won the last four matches played against Mumbai in the IPL. MI's last win over GT came in May 2023 when they registered a 27-run victory.

Here's a summary of the last five Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians games.

GT (147/7) beat MI (155/8) by 3 wickets (DLS method), May 6, 2025

GT (196/8) beat MI (160/6) by 36 runs, March 29, 2025

GT (168/6) beat MI (162/9) by 6 runs, March 24, 2024

GT (233/3) beat MI (171) by 62 runs, May 26, 2023

MI (218/5) beat GT (191/8) by 27 runs, May 12, 2023

