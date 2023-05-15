GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today's match

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15.

SRH made one change to their lineup, adding Marco Jansen in place of Glenn Phillips. GT, on the other hand, had to make three changes to their side. Vijay Shankar, who picked up an injury on Sunday, May 14, had to sit out. Sai Sudharsan and Yash Dayal made their way back to the side. The defending champions also handed all-rounder Dasun Shanaka a debut.

Here is the list of the Impact Player subs in today's match:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, and Nitish Reddy.

Gujarat Titans: Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, and Shivam Mavi.

Speaking at the toss, SRH skipper Aiden Markram predicted that the wicket will have a little moisture in it, which will be useful for the pacers.

"We are gonna bowl first, looks like there is moisture on this wicket, something for the pacers to utilize," Markram stated. "If things are meant to work out, it will work out. Guys have the permission to express themselves. We look forward to doing that. Trying to play really good cricket, up to our potential and abilities.

"We have been playing really good cricket but not getting over the line. Would like to pack a punch tonight. Marco Jansen comes in for Glenn Phillips."

GT skipper Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, stressed the importance of playing good cricket irrespective of their place in the points table.

"The standing in the table doesn't matter that much, you have to play good cricket. When we started, we knew it would be a tricky year for us," Hardik stated. "The players have put up their hands in tough situations and put their hands up. It is a fresh wicket, we would have liked to field as well.

"We have a couple of forced changes. Shankar got hit by a ball in the net yesterday, Sai comes in. Shanaka makes his debut and also Yash Dayal is back."

GT vs SRH Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), B Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Noor Ahmad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

