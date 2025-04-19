Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of GT and DC's last match in IPL 2025

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 35th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the game on Saturday, April 19.

Ad

The two teams have locked horns five times in the IPL, with the Capitals leading the Titans by 3-2 in head-to-head clashes. DC beat GT by four runs in their last meeting in match 40 of IPL 2024.

Asked to bat first, DC put up 224/4 in 20 overs. Delhi lost three wickets early before Axar Patel scored 66 off 43 balls, comprising four sixes and five boundaries. Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 88 off 43 deliveries with the help of eight maximums and five boundaries. Tristan Stubbs played a cameo, scoring 26 runs off seven deliveries.

Ad

Trending

Sandeep Warrier starred with the ball for GT, returning with figures of 3/15 in his three overs. Noor Ahmad also bagged one wicket.

DC vs GT IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, Gujarat managed 220/8, falling short by four runs. Shubman Gill perished cheaply, but Wriddhiman Saha scored a promising 39 off 25 balls. Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 65 off 39 deliveries, comprising two sixes and seven boundaries. He was ably supported by David Miller, who smashed 55 off 23 deliveries. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore chipped in with scores of 21 (11) and 13 (6), respectively.

Ad

Rasikh Dar Salam emerged as the leading wicket-taker for DC, finishing with figures of 3/44, while Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets. Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar shared one wicket each.

DC vs GT IPL 2024 scorecard.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

DC beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Super Over after the match ended in a tie at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, April 16.

Ad

Invited to bat first, Delhi put up 188/5 in 20 overs. They lost Jake Fraser-McGurk and Karun Nair early, but Abishek Porel starred with the bat, scoring 49 off 37 deliveries, an innings laced with one six and five boundaries. KL Rahul and skipper Axar Patel chipped in with 38 (32) and 34 (14), respectively. Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma stayed unbeaten on 34 (18) and 15 (11), respectively.

Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals, returning with figures of 2/32, while Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga bagged one wicket apiece.

Ad

DC vs RR 2025 scorecard.

In response, RR also managed 188/4 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his good form, scoring 51 off 37 balls. Skipper Sanju Samson retired hurt on 31 off 19 after sustaining a rib injury. Later, Nitish Rana and Dhruv Jurel chipped in with 51 (28) and 26 (17), respectively. Shimron Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 15 off nine deliveries.

Ad

Mitchell Starc defended nine runs off the last over. He scalped one wicket alongside Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav for Delhi.

RR vs DC 2025 scorecard.

GT's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

GT lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in their last IPL outing at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 12.

Ad

Asked to bat first, Gujarat posted 180/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill starred with the bat, scoring 56 (37) and 60 (38), respectively. The duo shared a 120-run partnership for the opening stand. Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan chipped in with 22 (19), 16 (14) and 11 (6), respectively.

Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur starred with the ball for the Super Giants, picking up two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Digvesh Rathi and Avesh Khan scalped one each.

Ad

GT vs LSG 2025 scorecard.

In response, LSG achieved the target with three balls to spare. Aiden Markram gave an impressive start, scoring 58 off 31 deliveries, including one six and nine boundaries. Skipper Rishabh Pant, who opened in the absence of Mitchell Marsh, contributed 21 off 18. Nicholas Pooran then put on a show with the bat, smashing 61 off 34 balls, hitting seven sixes and a boundary. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni remained unbeaten on 28 off 20 deliveries.

Ad

GT vs LSG 2025 scorecard.

Prasidh Krishna produced a fighting display with the ball for GT, returning with figures of 2/26, while Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar bagged one wicket apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More