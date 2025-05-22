Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of GT and LSG's last match in IPL 2025

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) will face the already eliminated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 64th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the game on Thursday, May 22.

The two teams have locked horns six times in IPL, with GT leading LSG 4-2 in head-to-head contests. In their last meeting, the Super Giants beat the Titans by six wickets in match 26 of IPL 2025.

Asked to bat first, GT put up 180/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill looked brilliant with the bat, sharing a 120-run partnership for the opening stand. Skipper Gill smashed a quickfire 60 off 38 balls with the help of one maximum and six boundaries. Sudharsan also hit 56 off 37 deliveries, including one six and seven fours.

Meanwhile, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, and Shahrukh Khan chipped in with 22 (19), 16 (14), and 11* (6), respectively. Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi were the pick of the bowlers for LSG, bagging two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Digvesh Rathi and Avesh Khan took one scalp apiece.

In response, the Super Giants achieved the target with three balls to spare. Openers Aiden Markram and Rishabh Pant scored 58 (31) and 21 (18) to give a solid start to the run chase. Nicholas Pooran then went all guns blazing, hitting a quickfire 61 off 34 balls, smashing seven maximums and one boundary. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni remained unbeaten on 28 off 20 deliveries.

Prasidh Krishna emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Ahmedabad-based franchise, finishing with figures of 2/26, while Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar also bagged one wicket apiece.

GT's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

GT beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 10 wickets in a one-sided game in their last IPL 2025 outing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 18. With the victory, they jumped to the top of the points table after playing 12 games.

Invited to bat first, DC put up 199/3 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis perished cheaply, but his new opening partner KL Rahul looked brilliant. The wicketkeeper-batter scored an unbeaten 112 runs off 65 balls, in an innings laced with four maximums and 14 boundaries.

Meanwhile, Abishek Porel, skipper Axar Patel, and Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 30 (19), 25 (16), and 21* (10), respectively. Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Sai Kishore scalped one wicket apiece for GT.

In response, GT achieved the target with one over to spare. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill shared a match-winning, unbeaten 205-run partnership. Sudharsan smashed an unbeaten 108 off 61 deliveries, comprising four sixes and 12 boundaries. Gill also remained not out on 93 off 53 balls, hitting seven maximums and three fours.

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

LSG lost to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 19. With the loss, the Rishabh Pant-led side crashed out of the playoffs race.

Put into bat first, Lucknow posted 205/7. Openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram looked exceptional with the bat, smashing 65 (39) and 61 (38), respectively. Together, the duo smashed eight maximums and 10 boundaries, sharing a 115-run partnership for the opening stand. Nicholas Pooran also contributed a quickfire 45 off 26 deliveries, including one maximum and six boundaries.

Eshan Malinga was the leading wicket-taker for SRH, finishing with economical figures of 2/28. Meanwhile, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, and Nitish Reddy bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, the SunRisers achieved the target with 10 balls in hand. Abhishek Sharma led the chase with 59 runs off 20 balls, hitting six maximums and four boundaries. Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, and Kamindu Mendis also chipped in with 47 (28), 35 (28), and 32* (21), respectively.

Digvesh Rathi put up a fighting display with the ball, returning with figures of 2/37, while debutant Will O’Rourke and Shardul Thakur picked up one wicket each.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More