"Hall of shame innings" - Fans react to PBKS batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa's scratchy knock vs GT in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa failed to get going against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 13.

Rajapaksa, who has been hailed as an intent merchant for Punjab by many, visibly struggled to up the ante on Thursday. The left-handed batter managed to score 20 runs from 26 balls, hitting just one boundary during the sluggish knock.

The southpaw was eventually dismissed by Alzarri Joseph in the 17th over of the innings. He tried to play a lofted shot off a low full-toss but ended up hitting it straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder.

The Sri Lankan batter faced the wrath of Punjab supporters for his lack of intent. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Notably, Bhanuka Rajapaksa started off his IPL 2023 campaign with an impressive 50-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He retired hurt in the subsequent fixture after being hit on the hand by a shot from Shikhar Dhawan.

The 31-year-old had to miss the third fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) due to injury.

With Liam Livingstone available for selection, it remains to be seen if Rajapaksa will be able to retain his place in PBKS' playing XI for the next encounter or not.

PBKS finish at 153/8 after 20 overs vs GT

Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to field first. Punjab were off to a shaky start, losing their openers Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan early.

Matthew Short impressed with the bat, scoring 36 runs off 24 balls. However, the remaining middle orders failed to score runs at a brisk pace, allowing Gujarat to dominate the proceedings.

Shahrukh Khan chipped in with a valuable cameo towards the backend of the innings, mustering 22 runs from just nine balls to take PBKS to a respectable 153-run total.

For Gujarat, Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers. The senior fast bowler picked up two wickets while conceding 18 runs from his full quota of four overs. Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little and Alzarri Joseph bagged a wicket each.

