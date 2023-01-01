“Happy New Year 2023” – MS Dhoni welcomes New Year with daughter Ziva in style – WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni welcomed New Year 2023 in style with daughter Ziva. The father-daughter duo could be seen full of smiles as firecrackers lit up in the background.

Sharing a heartwarming video on Instagram, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh wrote:

“Happy New Year 2023”

The former India captain was last seen celebrating Christmas with family and friends.

Dhoni retired as one of India’s most successful captains, having led the team for decades. India lifted the T20 World Cup 2007, World Cup 2011, and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 under his leadership. The Ranchi-born cricketer retired from international cricket in 2020.

The 41-year-old spends quality time with his family after retirement, but Dhoni is still active in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will be in action for CSK in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The veteran is likely to bid adieu to the IPL this season as the T20 extravaganza returns to the home and away season after three years in a complete sense of the term.

In an event last year, Dhoni said that he'll play his last T20 in Chennai.

"I have always planned my cricket, my last international game on home turf was in Ranchi, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it is next year or in five years, we do not know."

MS Dhoni-led CSK eye fifth trophy in IPL 2023

After a breakthrough IPL 2023 auction, MS Dhoni and Co. will look to win their fifth IPL title. The side bought some big players in the form of Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25 crore), Kyle Jamieson (Rs 1 crore), and Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 50 lakh) to strengthen their squad.

CSK full squad - MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, and Bhagath Varma.

CSK finished ninth with just four wins in 14 games last season. They lifted their last IPL trophy in 2021.

