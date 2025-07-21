"Used to have fights with my wife" - Indian legend regrets poor behavior with family over cricketing failures

  • home icon
By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jul 21, 2025 00:43 IST
India v Australia - Second Test: Day Four - Source: Getty
Indian team celebrates a wicket in a Test match against Australia in 2010. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed regret over his impolite behavior with family following poor performances on the cricket field. While reflecting on his cricketing career, the legend added that sports should never be considered the be-all and end-all of life.

Harbhajan is regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to represent India in international cricket. In a decorated career, he played 365 matches across the three formats of the game, claiming 707 wickets at an average of 30.06, with 37 five-fers and eight 10-wicket match hauls. Only Anil Kumble (953) and Ravichandran Ashwin (765) have taken more wickets for India.

During his appearance on the 'Kutti Stories with Ash' podcast hosted by Ashwin, Harbhajan admitted that he could not balance his personal and professional life, as a result of which his cricketing frustrations spilled onto his family life as well.

"Sports should be played like sports and it should not be everything in our life. I used to have fights with my wife when things did not go my way on the field or off it. You bring that mood back home. That anger seeps through in our daily conversations at home. What wrong did they do?," the former India off-spinner said.
"If I look back, there were so many times when I had a bad tour and I did not talk to my family properly after coming back. I regret those moments. That time is gone and I made a mess of it. When my sister came to see me, I didn't talk to her," the 45-year-old lamented.
Describing cricket as a beautiful chapter of his life, he further stated that beyond the field all that matters is your family. The former India spinner elaborated:

"For me, cricket is a beautiful chapter in life, but it is not everything in life, which we sometimes feel. And of course, it was the best part of our life. But, when you have your family, your kids, all these things seem much smaller. All these skirmishes feel like nothing when compared to the lives that we are leading with our families."
youtube-cover
Harbhajan is married to former actress Geeta Basra. The couple has two children - daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha (9) and son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha (4).

Harbhajan Singh had an impressive IPL career as well

Beside his international exploits, Harbhajan impressed in the IPL as well. He played 163 matches in which he claimed 150 wickets at an average of 26.86 and an economy rate of 7.07, with one five-fer and one four-fer.

The 'Turbanator' won three IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians (MI) between 2013 and 2017. He was also part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad that lifted the trophy in 2018. The 45-year-old ended his career by representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2021 season.

About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
