Hardik Pandya shares adorable picture with his son ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [In Pictures]

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya shared adorable pictures with his son ahead of IPL 2025 resumption. The league was suspended temporarily for a week but it is set to restart on Saturday, May 17.

Hardik Pandya shared an adorable picture with his son Agastya Pandya as the two can be seen all smiles. The all-rounder also wrote that they are ready to go again, indicating the restart of the league after a brief halt. In another picture, Agastya can be seen wearing the Mumbai Indians Indians helmet and holding Hardik's bat.

"Agu and I are ready to go again 👌💙," he captioned his post on Instagram.

Mumbai Indians are currently placed fourth on the table with seven wins, five defeats, and 14 points from 12 matches. With two more league games to go, they are in the race to make the playoffs.

Mumbai resume their campaign with a clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21.

Hardik Pandya's performance in IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya led the Mumbai Indians well this season. They had lost four out of their first five games and were at the bottom of the table early on. However, they made an exceptional comeback to win six games in a row before crashing to a close defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last match.

So far, Hardik has scored 158 runs with the bat from eight innings at an average of 26.33 and a strike-rate of 168.08 with a top score of an unbeaten 48. However, he has been impressive with the ball, more than his performances with the bat.

Hardik Pandya is the joint second-highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians this season. He has picked up 13 wickets from 11 games at an average of 19.76 and an economy rate of 9.17 with best figures of 5/36, providing the team with key breakthroughs in the middle.

With two games to go, MI will have to win both the games if they are to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Hardik will be keen to lead from the front during this crucial phase of the tournament.

