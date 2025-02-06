Harshit Rana removes Ben Duckett and Harry Brook in same over in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Team India debutant Harshit Rana shrugged off a shaky start to his ODI career by dismissing both Ben Duckett and Harry Brook in the first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

Opting to bat first, England made the most of the powerplay as both Phil Salt and Ben Duckett looked in sublime touch. Rana, sharing the new ball with Mohammed Shami, conceded 11 off his very first over, before being smashed for 26 runs by Salt in his third over.

India managed to get a breakthrough as the opening batters were involved in a major mix-up, leading to Salt's departure for 43 runs off 26 deliveries in the ninth over.

Trending

England hoped to coast through the final over of the powerplay without any more casualties. However, Duckett tried to take on Rana with a pull shot but was deceived by the extra bounce that the pacer generated from the wicket. The top edge flew over the leg-side infield, bringing Yashasvi Jaiswal at mid-wicket into play.

The fellow debutant had to cover a lot of distance as the ball was posed to land well beyond the 30-yard circle. Jaiswal made it in time and pulled off a brilliant dive to complete a brilliant catch.

Rana struck once again to conclude the over as he trapped Harry Brook with the extra bounce once again. Bowling into his body, the No.4 batter looked uncomfortable while trying to fend off a delivery that rose from a shortish length. The ball made light contact with the gloves, before KL Rahul took a composed catch to seal Brook's departure for a duck.

Have a look at both wickets right here:

England ended the powerplay at 77/3 as skipper Jos Buttler made his way out to the middle to join Joe Root.

Harshit Rana's figures read 4-1-39-2 after the double strike

Rana had responded well after a wayward first over with a maiden in his second over. The right-arm pacer was hit to all sides of the ground by Phil Salt after that, but he ended his first spell on a high note.

England are currently placed at 85/3 after 13 overs in the first ODI. Earlier, Jos Buttler had opted to bat first after winning the toss. Virat Kohli is not playing the contest as he sustained a knee injury on the eve of the contest, while Arshdeep Singh has been rested.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news