Harshit Rana for Shivam Dube: What was the concussion sub controversy in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I?

A massive controversy occurred involving Indian players Harshit Rana and Shivam Dube during the fourth T20I of the five-match series against England in Pune on Friday, January 31.

All-rounder Shivam Dube, who made his comeback, was a part of the playing XI and also impressed in the first innings as India batted. Dube slammed a 34-ball 53, including seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 155.88 before he was run out.

However, the controversy occurred when Shivam Dube was replaced by Harshit Rana, who came in as a concussion sub during India's bowling. Dube suffered a blow to his helmet on the penultimate delivery of India's batting innings. The left-hander came off the field during the break and reportedly showed symptoms of a mild headache.

Therefore, Harshit Rana came in as a concussion sub. The controversial part of this replacement, however, is the fact that while Dube is an all-rounder, Harshit is a fast bowler and thus, it was not a 'like-for-like' replacement, as per the rules.

The fast bowler coming in as a concussion sub thus raised several eyebrows and sparked heavy debate, making it a rather controversial move by the Men in Blue. It was not well received by the opposition as even England captain Jos Buttler criticised the hosts.

Harshit Rana shines on 'controversial' T20I debut as India seal series

Amid the concussion sub, Harshit Rana, who made his T20I debut, made it count and shone brightly irrespective of the controversy. The 23-year-old impressed with figures of 3/33 from his four overs, playing a key role in India's win in the fourth T20I.

He picked up the crucial wickets of Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, and Jamie Overton, thus diminishing England's chances of winning the match. Earlier, the hosts had posted a challenging total of 181/9 and then bowled the visitors out for 166 to win the game by 15 runs.

As India were already leading by 2-1 coming into this game, they sealed the series with a win in Pune. The hosts have gained an unassailable 3-1 lead with one game to spare.

The fifth and final T20I will be played on Sunday, February 2, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

