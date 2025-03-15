Indian Royals pacer Sudeep Tyagi recently shared his thoughts on the future of Rohit Sharma in international cricket. Tyagi and Rohit played together during the late 2000s. The former Indian fast bowler opined that Rohit will retire on his terms only.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of Asian Legends League 2025 in Nathdwara, Sudeep Tyagi spoke about a range of topics. One of them was Rohit Sharma's future.

While Rohit himself has confirmed that he will not retire any time soon, there were reports claiming that the Indian captain may step away from the international arena after the 2025 Champions Trophy. When asked about his thoughts on Rohit's future, Tyagi said:

"I know Rohit Sharma from his early days. He is such a guy who will not even ask anyone and announce retirement straightaway if he wants to. I think he should play for some more time because his captaincy style is different. I think he has silenced everyone with his 2 ICC trophies."

Tyagi even gave his opinion on the fast bowling standards of India. He felt that India has always produced quality fast bowlers, but during his playing days, the media would not hype them up that much.

"If you look back, we had Zak bhai, Irfan bhai, we had good fast bowlers at that time also. But we did not have that much media hype that time, the social media was not there. There has never been a dearth of fast bowlers in India," Tyagi commented.

Tyagi has represented India in four ODIs and one T20I match. He played with fast bowlers like Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Sreesanth, and Abhimanyu Mithun in his international career.

"It is my dream wicket even now" - Sudeep Tyagi picks AB de Villiers' wicket in IPL 2009 as his favorite

Sudeep Tyagi took only six wickets in his IPL career for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but one of them was of AB de Villiers. The former CSK pacer rattled de Villiers' stumps on the first ball he faced during a match between Chennai and Delhi in 2009.

"It is my dream wicket even now. A lot of people still tell me that deliveries like that one are rare in cricket," Tyagi said while recollecting that dismissal.

Lastly, Sudeep Tyagi shared his experience of playing cricket at the newly built Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Nathdwara. The venue is playing host to the Asian Legends League, where Tyagi is a part of the Indian Royals team.

"This is my first time in Nathdwara. I really liked the way Miraj Group has maintained it. I hope this venue gets first-class matches and IPL in future because this group has some really good facilities," Tyagi said.

If the venue impresses the officials, Nathdwara can become the new cricketing hub of Rajasthan. The state's domestic team and IPL team Rajasthan Royals can use the venue as their home ground.

