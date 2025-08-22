  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "He looked ok" - Former RCB star's huge revelation as he recalls first impression of Virat Kohli during IPL 2008

"He looked ok" - Former RCB star's huge revelation as he recalls first impression of Virat Kohli during IPL 2008

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 22, 2025 17:40 IST
Indian Sports and Fitness - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli struggled with the bat in his debut IPL season [Credit: Getty]

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Ross Taylor recalled his first meeting with Virat Kohli in IPL 2024. The New Zealand legend admitted he did not foresee the Indian right-hander becoming a legendary cricketer at that time.

Ad

The Indian great played 13 games for RCB in IPL 2008, scoring only 165 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 105.09. Meanwhile, Taylor was an established star at the same period and played a key role in RCB's progress to the final in 2009.

In a recent conversation at the Champions League T-10 Noida Trophy launch event, Taylor told India Today:

"He (Kohli) was a very young 18 to 19-year-old, slightly chubby Virat Kohli. Cameron White said, ‘watch this guy? He's going to be world class’. He looked OK. But he's turned out to be a fantastic player, obviously very loyal to RCB, but also, what he's done to Indian cricket and world cricket has been fantastic."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

"I suppose, I've always had a soft spot because I've seen him grow up from a teenager. So it's obviously it's nice for RCB to get across the line this year and finally win the IPL."

Cut to the present, and Kohli is IPL's all-time leading run-scorer with 8,661 runs at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 132.85 in 267 matches. The 36-year-old won his maiden IPL title with RCB in the recent 2025 edition.

Ad

"It's up to them and what they want to do" - Ross Taylor on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future

Ad

Ross Taylor believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have earned the right to decide their future in international cricket as long as their fitness and performances remain consistent. The duo have retired from T20I and Tests and are available only in the ODI format for Team India.

Yet, recent reports have suggested that the aging superstars aren't certainties for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

"Well, you see Virat and Rohit themselves, they’re still very fit, but still scoring runs, so really it's up to them and what they want to do. It's pretty taxing on their body, playing as much cricket as they do. They’re both parents too, they’re spending a lot more time away from home and, kids. The world wants to see them there and hopefully from the world cricket point of view and the Indian cricket point of view, hope they’re both there in 2027," said Taylor (via the aforementioned source).

The duo's last appearance for India came in their triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications