"He looked ok" - Former RCB star's huge revelation as he recalls first impression of Virat Kohli during IPL 2008

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Ross Taylor recalled his first meeting with Virat Kohli in IPL 2024. The New Zealand legend admitted he did not foresee the Indian right-hander becoming a legendary cricketer at that time.The Indian great played 13 games for RCB in IPL 2008, scoring only 165 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 105.09. Meanwhile, Taylor was an established star at the same period and played a key role in RCB's progress to the final in 2009.In a recent conversation at the Champions League T-10 Noida Trophy launch event, Taylor told India Today:&quot;He (Kohli) was a very young 18 to 19-year-old, slightly chubby Virat Kohli. Cameron White said, ‘watch this guy? He's going to be world class’. He looked OK. But he's turned out to be a fantastic player, obviously very loyal to RCB, but also, what he's done to Indian cricket and world cricket has been fantastic.&quot;He continued:&quot;I suppose, I've always had a soft spot because I've seen him grow up from a teenager. So it's obviously it's nice for RCB to get across the line this year and finally win the IPL.&quot;Cut to the present, and Kohli is IPL's all-time leading run-scorer with 8,661 runs at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 132.85 in 267 matches. The 36-year-old won his maiden IPL title with RCB in the recent 2025 edition.&quot;It's up to them and what they want to do&quot; - Ross Taylor on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's futureRoss Taylor believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have earned the right to decide their future in international cricket as long as their fitness and performances remain consistent. The duo have retired from T20I and Tests and are available only in the ODI format for Team India.Yet, recent reports have suggested that the aging superstars aren't certainties for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.&quot;Well, you see Virat and Rohit themselves, they’re still very fit, but still scoring runs, so really it's up to them and what they want to do. It's pretty taxing on their body, playing as much cricket as they do. They’re both parents too, they’re spending a lot more time away from home and, kids. The world wants to see them there and hopefully from the world cricket point of view and the Indian cricket point of view, hope they’re both there in 2027,&quot; said Taylor (via the aforementioned source).The duo's last appearance for India came in their triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai.