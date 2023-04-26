Former Indian opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar reckons Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma should take a break from the IPL now to come back rejuvenated for the latter stages of the season and the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Sharma endured another tough outing in the ongoing IPL when he was dismissed for just two off eight deliveries in the clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25.

Speaking on Star Sports post-match, Gavaskar insisted on giving Sharma a break from the IPL for a few matches. He said:

"I would like to see some change in the batting order [for Mumbai Indians]. Honestly, I would also say that Rohit should maybe also take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship [final]. [He can] come back again for the last few matches, but right now, [he should] take a little bit of a breather himself."

Gavaskar continued:

"He is looking just that little bit preoccupied. Maybe at this stage he is thinking about the WTC [final], I don't know. But I do believe that at this stage he needs a little bit of a break, and come back for the last three or four matches so that he is in rhythm for the World Test Championship [final]."

Rohit Sharma has scored just 181 runs in seven matches this season at an average of 25.86 and a strike rate of 135.07.

Mumbai have been inconsistent throughout the season, winning just three out of their seven matches, and currently find themselves seventh in the points table.

Injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, along with the indifferent form of openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, have the Mumbai Indians on the verge of playoff elimination for the third successive season.

"It's going to be a miracle that's going to make them qualify" - Sunil Gavaskar on MI's playoff chances

Sunil Gavaskar did not sound too optimistic about MI's chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Sunil Gavaskar wasn't upbeat about the Mumbai Indians qualifying for the playoffs after the team slumped to their second straight defeat against the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, April 25. They are seventh in the points table with three wins and four losses in seven games.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said:

"It's going to be a miracle that's going to make them qualify [for the IPL playoffs]. The way they are at the moment, yes, they could conceivably finish [at number] four, but they will have to play some extraordinary cricket, both batting as well as bowling."

The Mumbai Indians have had a rollercoaster ride this IPL, losing their first two matches and then winning the next three before their current two-game losing streak.

They will return home to take on last year's finalists, the Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30.

