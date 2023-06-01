"He makes you feel very comfortable in your own skin" - Sai Sudharsan hails GT skipper Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan was effusive in his praise for skipper Hardik Pandya and his leadership qualities after the franchise's back-to-back IPL final appearances.

Despite falling short at the final hurdle against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season, Hardik Pandya's men have been the most impressive franchise over the last two years.

Sai Sudharsan scored a magnificent 96 off 47 deliveries in the IPL 2023 final. He shared a scintillating 81-run partnership with the skipper that took GT to a monumental 214/4 in their 20 overs.

Speaking to TOI in an exclusive interview, Sudharsan showered praise on Hardik Pandya.

"A leader like Hardik Pandya is a boon," Sudharsan said. "He gives you the platform and the confidence to express yourself. He makes you feel very comfortable in your own skin, regardless of your performance on the day. Even in my last innings ( Qualifier 1), I missed a few balls that I ought to have connected. But he gave me the confidence that I can still hit the big ones and do the job for the team."

Sudharsan also felt that the preparation entering the season and the clarity in roles for all the players played a vital role in GT's successful run.

"The preparation was done entirely before the tournament," he continued. "Ten days before IPL started, we had preparatory camps where we learnt more about ourselves and got clarity on what our role in the team is going to be and how best we can contribute."

Sai Sudharsan was also part of GT's title run last season. The 21-year-old took his game to higher levels this season, scoring 362 runs in eight games at an average of 51.71 and a strike rate of 141.41.

Gujarat failed to become just the third team to win back-to-back IPL titles thanks to their heartbreaking last-ball defeat to CSK in the final on May 29.

"My main learning from them is that you don't always get to be the best" - Sai Sudharsan on his parents

Sai Sudharsan also spoke highly of his parents and how learnings from them have helped him maintain a balanced approach.

Sudharsan is one of the upcoming batters from Tamil Nadu and has impressed experts and fans with his even-keel nature and ability to play both defensive and attacking cricket.

"I'm grateful and fortunate to be born to such parents," he added. "They taught me a lot about the kind of mindset you should have to excel in sport. My main learning from them is that you don't always get to be the best. A balanced approach works."

He also spoke about looking forward to the upcoming Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and the next Ranji Trophy season.

"It is the tournament which gave me a lot of accolades and made people sit up and notice me," Sudharsan continued. "So I am raring to do well there again. ( On the Ranji Trophy) Unfortunately, we had a couple of bad games last season. I wish to make amends."

Sai Sudharsan was one of the stars of the TNPL a year ago, scoring 336 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 140.58 in 10 games for the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK).

His performances led LKK to the final against the Chepauk Super Gillies, where an abandonment due to inclement weather resulted in both teams sharing the trophy.

The seventh edition of the TNPL begins with LKK taking on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on Monday, June 12.

