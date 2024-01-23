"He is a three-format player" - Aakash Chopra suggests Devdutt Padikkal as a potential replacement for Virat Kohli for the first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

Aakash Chopra has suggested Devdutt Padikkal as a potential replacement for Virat Kohli for the first two Tests between India and England.

India and England will play a five-Test series, with the first game starting in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25. Kohli has opted out of the first two Tests for personal reasons and the selectors are yet to name a replacement for him.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra named Padikkal as one of the players who could take Kohli's place, reasoning (3:00):

"Let me put a left-hander - Devdutt Padikkal. I say he is Indian cricket's future but he can become the present now because he is batting extremely well. He missed a double century recently. He is batting at a different level. He is scoring runs wherever he is playing."

"He is a special player, plays spin and pace well, and has a good temperament. He is a three-format player. He did not have a good one to one-and-a-half years before the last IPL. After IPL 2023, there is no place where he hasn't scored runs. So why not Devdutt Padikkal?," the former India opener added.

Padikkal has aggregated 1849 runs at a decent average of 41.08 in 28 first-class games. He has scored four centuries and three half-centuries in his last 10 innings in first-class and List A cricket, including a 193-run knock in Karnataka's Ranji Trophy game against Punjab.

"Rajat Patidar's performances have been amazing" - Aakash Chopra suggests MP batter as another potential replacement for Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar has played a solitary ODI for India. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra named Rajat Patidar as another potential replacement for Virat Kohli, saying (2:20):

"Rajat Patidar's performances have been amazing. Of course, he missed an IPL in between because of injury, but after that, since he has returned, he has scored runs. He played well against the England Lions also recently."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bangalore player has not only excelled in the Indian Premier League but has performed well even in first-class cricket. He elaborated:

"A lot of people have seen him only in the IPL, so they see from the IPL angle, but they should see apart from the IPL as well. The guy plays in first-class cricket style. So Rajat Patidar is one name that comes to my mind, who is a middle-order batter and could be selected here."

Patidar has amassed 4000 runs at an impressive average of 45.97 in 55 first-class games. He played an enterprising 151-run knock in India A's first innings of the first unofficial Test against England Lions.

