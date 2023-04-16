"He took all those credits, now he has to accept these losses" - Virender Sehwag questions coach Ricky Ponting for DC's failures in IPL 2023

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag questioned the Delhi Capitals (DC) think tank, especially head coach Ricky Ponting, after yet another loss in the IPL 2023 season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

DC have now lost five on the trot and Sehwag opined that the team management needed to cop the blame too and not just the players. He feels that if Ponting was hailed for all the good work, he also needed to be questioned for DC's losing streak.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after Delhi's loss, here's what Virender Sehwag had to say about Ricky Ponting:

“I think I said before that Punjab have passed on the axe to Delhi. The coaches are given credit when a team wins a match. So, they should also be held responsible for defeats. We have reiterated that Ponting did a great job and led the team to the final and playoffs in multiple seasons. He took all those credits, now he has to accept these losses as well."

Virender Sehwag on the role of a coach in IPL

Virender Sehwag also claimed that the role of a coach in the IPL is all about man-management and ensuring that one gets the best out of every individual. He feels that the confusion in the DC camp about the roles that each individual is given is down to mistakes by the coach.

On this, Sehwag stated:

“This is not the Indian team where they take credit for the wins while someone else is blamed for the losses. A coach’s role in IPL is zero. However, the bigger responsibility is man-management and giving the players that confidence, but in the end, a coach looks good only when the team performs well which Delhi haven’t done at all. I feel Delhi has reached that point where they are confused about what should they do to change their fortune,"

The Delhi Capitals will need something extraordinary as with every loss, their hopes of making the playoffs are waning.

