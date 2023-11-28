"He will always do what he has committed to do" - CSK CEO confident of MS Dhoni playing entire IPL 2024 season

While the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained skipper MS Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, there has been a lot of talk about whether the legendary former Indian captain will be able to play the entire season.

Dhoni had undergone a major surgery on his knee earlier this year and some felt that it could be curtains for his IPL career if he didn't recover in time. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan believes if Dhoni has given a word to his fans, he will fulfill it.

Here's what Viswanathan said about MS Dhoni in a video shared by CSK:

"If our leader has given a word, he has never gone back. He already told what he was planning to do in that interview. I am sure that knowing MS, he will always do what he has committed to do. He is quite fit. Thalaivan is Thalaivan (our leader is our leader)."

MS Dhoni recently gave an update on his knee

During a promotional event last month, MS Dhoni spoke about how he has been recovering from knee surgery. He also expressed his desire to play for the fans and stated:

“Knee has survived the operation, going through the rehab patch, the doctor told me you would feel much better by November. But no problem in day-to-day routine. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them."

Players released by Chennai Super Kings: Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Jamieson, Ambati Rayudu, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati and Akash Singh.

Players retained by Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed.