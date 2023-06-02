"He will feel slightly relaxed as though he got a post-retirement scheme" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Ajinkya Rahane's mindset heading into WTC final

Sanjay Manjrekar feels Ajinkya Rahane will have a slightly relaxed mindset heading into the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India lock horns with Australia in the WTC final at The Oval in London from June 7. Rahane has been recalled into the Indian squad considering his excellent form in domestic cricket and the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League.

On the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Manjrekar was asked about Rahane's likely mindset: whether he would contemplate reviving his Test career with a good knock or make the most of the opportunity because of Shreyas Iyer's injury. Manjrekar responded:

"In terms of thinking, there will be slightly less pressure on him because he was almost dropped, and he has got one more opportunity. He will feel slightly relaxed as though he got a post-retirement scheme."

However, the former Indian batter reckons Rahane will not draw too much confidence from his recent first-class performances:

"Ajinkya Rahane's form will start from his form in his last international Test match. I have also played first-class cricket after getting dropped. You score runs but don't get that much confidence."

Rahane amassed 634 runs at an excellent average of 57.63 in seven games in the 2022-23 season of the Ranji Trophy. He was at his explosive best in IPL 2023, smashing 326 runs in 11 innings at an outstanding strike rate of 172.48 for winners Chennai Super Kings.

"There is a different kind of pressure in Test cricket" - Sanjay Manjrekar on expectations from Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has represented India in 82 Tests.

Sanjay Manjrekar added that Test cricket is a different ball game:

"There is a different kind of pressure in Test cricket and different quality. (Cheteshwar) Pujara scored runs in the last few matches, and Virat Kohli scored a century in his last match."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by saying that he has more expectations from Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli than Rahane in the WTC final.

"I don't think you will see a different Ajinkya Rahane in this Test match. If he is successful, it is very good, but I will not have too many expectations from him. My main players will be Rohit Sharma, Pujara and Virat Kohli."

Rahane has an indifferent record in England, having aggregated 729 runs at an underwhelming average of 26.03 in 15 Tests. He will hope to play a substantial knock as India look to their runner-up finish in the last WTC cycle.

