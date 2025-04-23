"Hope these terrorists are found and punished" - Mohammed Siraj pens heartfelt note against Pahalgam attack during IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Gujarat Titans (GT) and India pacer Mohammed Siraj penned a heartfelt note against the Pahalgam attack amid the IPL 2025 season. As per a report by The Times of India, 28 tourists were killed and several were injured during the attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Mohammed Siraj is currently playing in the IPL 2025 season for his franchise Gujarat Titans. The pacer put out a heartfelt message on his official Instagram handle, condemning the attack and the killing of the innocent civilians.

He wrote that no cause, belief or ideology can justify such acts and killing innocent people in the name of religion is 'pure evil'. Siraj also extended his support to the families of the victims and expressed his wish for the terrorists to be found and punished.

"Just read about the horrific and shocking terrorist attack in Pahalgam. 💔💔 To target and kill innocent civilians in the name of religion is pure evil... No cause, no belief, no ideology can ever justify such a monstrous act.Yeh kaisi ladai hai... jahaan insaan ki jaan ki koi keemat hi nahi.. I can’t even begin to imagine the pain and trauma the families must be going through.. May the families find the strength to survive this unbearable grief. We are so sorry for your loss. I hope this madness ends soon and these terrorists are found and punished, without mercy," he wrote.

Mohammed Siraj's impressive comeback after 2025 Champions Trophy snub

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has been impressive on his return in the IPL 2025 season. Notably, the pacer was left out of India's squad for the limited-overs home series and against England and the subsequent 2025 Champions Trophy as well.

He has been among the wickets for Gujarat Titans this season. From eight matches played so far, Siraj has bagged 12 wickets at an average of 23.58 and an economy rate of 8.84.

Siraj also registered his best-ever figures in his IPL career, when he picked up 4/17 from four overs against his former franchise SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Gujarat Titans are at the top of the table with six wins from eight matches and Siraj has played a key role in their success among other players as well.

