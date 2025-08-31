"Hopefully, I will have a buyer" - Ravichandran Ashwin expresses interest in major overseas league's auction days after IPL retirement

A few days after announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently, India great Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed interest in playing in the ILT20 League. The veteran off-spinner confirmed that he was in discussion with the organizers and hoped to have a franchise bid for him in the auction.Having made his IPL debut in 2009, Ashwin retired from the lucrative T20 league, last playing in 2025 for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In his retirement statement on X, the 38-year-old wrote that he was keen to explore other countries' cricketing leagues moving forward.Speaking to Cricbuzz, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer said on ILT20:&quot;Yes, I am in talks with the organisers. Hopefully, I will have a buyer if I register for the auction.&quot;The ILT20 league, with its first edition played in 2023, previously deployed a draft system to recruit players, but the organisers have brought in the auction system this year. The auction will take place on September 30, in Dubai, while the last date for enrolment in the auction is September 10. The tournament will be played from December 2, 2025, to January 4, 2026.Ravichandran Ashwin could become the fourth Indian to play in the ILT20 leagueRavichandran Ashwin. (Image Credits: Getty)Should Ashwin register himself for the auction and get picked, he will arguably be the biggest name and the fourth Indian to play in the ILT20 league. Robin Uthappa (Dubai Capitals), Yusuf Pathan (Dubai Capitals) and Ambati Rayudu (MI Emirates) are the three Indians to have played in the competition.The 38-year-old represented CSK, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in his IPL tenure. The finger spinner picked up 187 wickets in 221 IPL games at 30.22 and was notably part of CSK's title-winning campaigns in 2010 and 2011. The star cricketer was bought back by the franchise for a hefty amount of ₹9.75 crore ahead of IPL 2025, but could not live up to the expectations.Overall, he has 317 scalps in 333 T20 games with a solitary half-century. Besides, the veteran cricketer has also plied his trade for Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and captained the side this year.