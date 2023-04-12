"Hoping MS Dhoni promotes himself higher in the batting order" - Legendary Indian cricketer on CSK captain during IPL 2023

Former Indian opener and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar feels MS Dhoni should bat higher up the order for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the remainder of the IPL 2023 season. Dhoni has batted in just two innings so far, both as low as at No. 8.

However, he has shown glimpses of his belligerent best, and Gavaskar feels that Dhoni would only be more dangerous if he bats a bit higher. This could give them a few more deliveries to make an impact and score those extra runs for CSK.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Sunil Gavaskar had to say about MS Dhoni's batting position:

"I am hoping MS Dhoni promotes himself higher in the batting order. So that he gets to play more than two or three overs in the games. He can make that difference for CSK with his batting because he is capable of scoring big runs."

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also gave his opinion on the impact of Dhoni on CSK and the Chennai crowd. He added:

"Dhoni was born in Ranchi, lives there as well but lives in the hearts of the people of Chennai. Will he play in IPL again after this season or not, it will be known at a later date but Mahi's return to this field is no less than a love story in itself."

Apart from MS Dhoni, experts also hailed Rohit Sharma for his knock

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma for his fantastic knock of 65 from just 45 balls against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday (April 11).

Rohit scored a half-century after a gap of 24 innings in the IPL. Here's what Shastri had to say about it:

"Rohit Sharma brilliantly soaked the pressure against Delhi. He led the side from the front and this match-winning performance will do him, as well as Mumbai Indians, a world of good. This win will give MI a lot of confidence going forward into the tournament."

The impact of Rohit and Dhoni as batters could be crucial to their respective teams' chances in IPL 2023.

Poll : 0 votes