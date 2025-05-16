"Humein leke bhi nahin jaa raha" - Ashish Nehra's hilarious banter with Ishant Sharma ahead of DC vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) head coach Ashish Nehra and fast bowler Ishant Sharma shared a hilarious banter as they landed in Delhi alongside teammates on Friday, May 16. In the clip, GT players revealed their favorite dishes and restaurants in the national capital.

Ad

At the beginning of the clip, Ishant revealed that he loved ‘Chole Bhature and Lassi’, while Nehra said ‘gol gappe’. Nehra further interrupted Ishant, asking whether he would head home to relish those foods all by himself. In response, Ishant asked the coach to join in savoring the North Indian dishes.

In the clip, Nehra told Ishant cheekily:

"Humein leke bhi nahin jaa raha (He's not even inviting us)."

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan too shared their favorite dishes of the city. Notably, GT players are in Delhi for their next fixture against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, scheduled to be played on Sunday, May 18.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

“One of the most hardworking guys” – When Ashish Nehra lauded Ishant Sharma in 2015

Ashish Nehra had lauded Ishant Sharma during an interview in 2015, calling him the least talented but a hardworking guy. He told PTI (via India Today):

“I am a big fan of Umesh Yadav - talentwise even though he has not fulfilled his true potential as to what he should have achieved by now. He is somewhat similar to me but my case was more to do with injuries. Varun (Aaron) and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) are also talented. But Ishant Sharma, who has played 60 Test matches (62) is the least talented among them but one of the most hardworking guys around.”

Ad

“If Ishant has played so much and for so long, it is a testimony that talent alone can't be the recipe for success. Talent can only take you till a certain point but is nothing without hardwork,” he added.

Notably, Ishant Sharma has represented India in 105 Tests, picking up 311 wickets. The lanky pacer also bagged 115 and eight scalps in 80 ODIs and 14 T20Is, respectively.

In the IPL, Ishant has 96 wickets in 117 games. He has picked up four wickets in seven games in the 2025 season, but at an economy rate of 11.18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More