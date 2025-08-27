  • home icon
"I would have continued playing for another two years" - Former Indian selector's huge statement on Ravichandran Ashwin's IPL retirement

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 27, 2025 23:50 IST
Former Indian selector Kris Srikkanth believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could have played in the IPL for another two years. Ashwin surprised Indian cricket fans by announcing his IPL retirement on Wednesday, August 27.

The 38-year-old endured a poor IPL 2025 season with the ball, picking up only seven wickets in nine matches at an average of 40.42 and an economy of 9.12. Nevertheless, the Tamil Nadu spinner finishes his IPL career as the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 187 scalps in 221 games at an excellent economy of 7.20.

Talking about Ravichandran Ashwin's IPL retirement on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (18:12):

"I am not sure why Ashwin retired. If I were in his place, I would have continued playing IPL for atleast another two years. Ofcourse for Ashwin, money, fame or name is not an issue. He has all of those in abundance. But, he could have played in the IPL for another two years and then gone on to play in the other leagues."
Ashwin said he would explore opportunities in global T20 leagues moving forward, to which Srikkanth said:

"Probably, other Indian cricketers will also follow this approach of playing in other leagues once their time in the IPL is up. However, the recognition and visibility a player gets in the IPL, is much higher than those from all leagues. So, one can play other leagues for the sake of it but what you get in the IPL, other leagues don't come close to it."
Ravichandran Ashwin's struggles resulted in CSK finishing at the bottom of the table in IPL 2025 for the first time in their rich history.

"Ashwin has been one of the best IPL cricketers India has produced" - Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth called Ravichandran Ashwin one of the best IPL cricketers from India. The champion off-spinner played a crucial role in CSK's first two IPL titles in 2010 and 2011.

He also helped the franchise win two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

"Ashwin has been one of the best IPL cricketers India has produced. His name to fame itself was through the IPL. Though he had done well in the domestic competitions and for India in Tests, but he was first recognised through the IPL and CSK, especially when he kept dismissng Chris Gayle for fun," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).
The former captain concluded:

"He was both an attacking and an economical bowler in the IPL. I am only surprised that he is walking away in the middle of a three-year cycle after the Mega auction last year. In a way, it's a good sign that players retiring from India can become coaches or players in foreign leagues."

Apart from CSK, Ravichandran Ashwin also played for the Delhi Capitals (DC), Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in his 16-year IPL career.

