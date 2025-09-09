“I’d like to play for CSK once” - RCB veteran’s huge statement in fun rapid-fire round after IPL 2025 

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter and current batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik has opened up about never getting the chance to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during his IPL career. Between 2008 and 2024, Karthik represented Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Lions (GL), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and RCB, but he never played for his home-state franchise, CSK.

On Monday, September 8, speaking at the India Today South Conclave, Karthik was asked which IPL team he would like to play for if he came out of retirement, CSK or RCB, to which he responded:

“Great question. Because I've played for RCB, I'd like to play for CSK once. I really miss not playing for CSK. I remember the first auction that took place. It was in 2008. I was in Australia at that time. I was sure that I was going to be picked by CSK. I didn't even have a doubt about it. And the first lot, the second name that came was Mahendra Singh Dhoni. And he went… went for, I think, one of the highest-paid players at that stage, and he went to CSK."

“That was when reality hit me: oh, I won't be playing for CSK. From then on, I hoped I could play for CSK, and in all fairness to them, they've tried in various auctions. But as you would do in any other team, why would you have two wicketkeepers of high value when you can choose other skill sets? So I've always not made the cut for CSK, but you know, CSK is a lovely franchise, and I've enjoyed playing against them. I've seen how much they've become as a brand. Brilliant,” he added.

During his IPL career, Karthik played 257 matches, scoring 4,842 runs at an average of 26.31 with a strike rate of 135.36, including 22 fifties.

RCB’s mentor Dinesh Karthik chooses between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

In the same conversation, Dinesh Karthik was asked to name his all-time favorite players, to which he replied:

“In cricket, I watched Vivian Richards, and in the cricket that I have played, Sachin Tendulkar.”

Meanwhile, when asked to choose between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, he selected the former for Test cricket and the latter for white-ball formats.

The 40-year-old further named Lasith Malinga as the toughest bowler he has faced, noting:

“Lasith Malinga. Yeah, he was… I just didn't know where he was bowling the ball from.”

When asked to choose between Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah, Karthik replied:

“Jasprit Bumrah. There is no doubt. I'm not going to play every time against Malinga; there are other guys, but Jasprit Bumrah troubles the world across formats.”

Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to action on Wednesday, September 10, when India takes on the UAE in their opening Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai.

