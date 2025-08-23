“I don’t think he will play all the games” - Former RCB cricketer’s massive statement on Jasprit Bumrah’s workload in 2025 Asia Cup

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers believes ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in all the games of the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. Amid discussions about his workload management and injury concerns, Bumrah was included in the 15-member squad for the continental tournament, which starts on September 9.The 31-year-old played only three out of the five Tests in the recently concluded England tour. Bumrah suffered a back injury in the final Test of India's Australian tour at the end of last year and missed time until the first few games of IPL 2025.Talking about Bumrah's inclusion for the Asia Cup on his YouTube channel, De Villiers said (6:46):&quot;Great to see him in the squad, fit and ready to go. I don't think he will play all the games. I saw reports saying he will be earmarked for the games that matter and I love that about the selectors being proactive. That's how you should be managing your senior and most impactful players.&quot;He continued:&quot;It's not like they are picking and choosing. So much cricket these days that for your older guys, over age 30, their work has taken its toll over the years. Some selectors understand it and some don't. And once you start managing these players, you will get the best out of them and I love it that they've started doing that with Jasprit Bumrah.&quot;Team India is in Group A of the eight-team competition, alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE. They will begin their 2025 Asia Cup campaign against the UAE in Dubai on September 10.&quot;He's got a very good brain and outsmarts the batters&quot; - AB de Villiers on Kuldeep YadavAB de Villiers was effusive in his praise for left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, calling him an intelligent and bold operator. Kuldeep warmed the bench in all five Tests of India's 2-2 drawn series in England.Yet, he has been the side's best white-ball spinner over the past three years, helping them win the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.&quot;He (Kuldeep) is skilled and very bold. He gives the ball a lot of flight and is a wonderful player. A very skillful sportsman, he's quick on his feet with a great hand-eye coordination. He's not your ordinary bowler that just bowls and isn't good in the field. He's got a very good brain and outsmarts the batters,&quot; said De Villiers (via the aforementioned source).Kuldeep was last seen in action for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025, where he finished with 15 wickets at an average of 24.06 and an economy of 7.07 in 14 games.