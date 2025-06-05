"I am under exactly the same pressure irrespective of results" - Gautam Gambhir opens up on expectations ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up on expectations ahead of the England tour. India are set to play a five-match Test series in England starting later this month.
In a pre-departure press conference at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai ahead of the tour, Gautam Gambhir reflected on being under pressure. The head coach stated that he is always under pressure irrespective of results.
India lost the home Test series against New Zealand and the Australia series in Australia under Gambhir. However, they went on to win the 2025 Champions Trophy, which was his first major success as the head coach of the national team.
"First of all, I am always under pressure. Regardless of whether I would've won the Champions Trophy or not. Because being the coach, you want the results. It does not change with winning or losing," Gambhir said (via The Indian Express).
"I am always under pressure. After New Zealand, yes, I am under pressure. After Australia, I am under pressure. After Champions Trophy, I am under pressure. I am under exactly the same pressure irrespective of results," he added (via The Times of India).
The first Test of the series is set to start on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval are the venues for the other four Tests in the series.
Major challenge for Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill in the absence of stalwarts
The upcoming tour of England will undoubtedly be a major challenge for Gautam Gambhir after having lost back-to-back series in the format. It also marks the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for India, adding to the significance.
Moreover, India will be without senior and experienced players such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli after their retirements from the format.
India will be lead by Shubman Gill, who was announced as the new Test captain ahead of the series. With his first assignment being an overseas tour of England, it is certainly expected to be a challenging task for Gill, particularly in the absence of stalwarts like Rohit and Kohli.
