"I am excited about that and working with Mahela" - Mumbai Indians replacement looks forward to debut season in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) replacement Corbin Bosch is excited to share the dressing room with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The 30-year-old all-rounder also expressed his delight about the prospect of working with one of the most successful IPL coaches, Mahela Jayawardena. The remarks came after Bosch replaced Lizaad Williams (injured) for a maiden stint in the tournament.

Ad

Notably, Bosch has played 86 T20s so far, picking up 59 wickets at an economy rate of 8.38. The right-handed batter has also amassed 663 runs in 53 innings with the help of two half-centuries. The Durban medium pacer bagged 11 wickets in eight games in SA20 in the 2024-25 season.

Apart from domestic and franchise cricket, he has represented South Africa in one Test and two ODIs. He was also included in the Proteas’ 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy after Anrich Nortje got injured.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to Independent Media (via iol.co.za), Corbin Bosh said on Wednesday, March 12:

“I see it as an exciting opportunity for me to grow as a cricketer on and off the field, learning the mindset of the greats. We have some fantastic fast bowlers in our squad like Bumrah and Trent Boult I don't think you can learn the art of fast bowling from guys much better than them. I'm excited about that and working with Mahela and we all know how great he was in his time. I'm buzzing for the experience and I think it can only do good for my cricket.”

Ad

“Hopefully, I come back a much better cricketer and more rounded cricketer so that one day we can win a trophy for South Africa,” he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“A big goal of mine is to play as many games as possible” – MI pacer on IPL 2025

Corbin Bosch said he is keen to play as many matches as possible for MI in IPL 2025. In the same interaction, he added that Proteas pacers Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada have become world-class bowlers with exposure in the league.

Ad

“A big goal of mine is to play as many games as possible. I just want to play good cricket. The big thing is that these leagues, I see it as a huge opportunity to learn and grow my game so that when the next big opportunity comes, be it international cricket or another league, my game will stretch up to another level.”

Ad

“You can see with the likes of KG, Marco, and all these other guys who have played IPL for a long time, you can see how world-class they are as cricketers. Even with the batters, you can see that after the guys spend a couple of years in the IPL, you see how quickly their games improve facing the best bowlers and for me bowling to the best batters.”

MI will begin their 2025 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL’s El-Clasico on March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️